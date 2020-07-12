Ruth L. "Ruthie" (Rector) Robinettof North Canton, Ohio, surrounded by family, passed peacefully from their arms into the arms of her dear Lord and Savior on July 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Julian M. and Roberta G. (Schmale) Rector. Ruthie married the love of her life, Albert Marion "Al" Robinett and they recently celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary. She was a member of North Canton Chapel where she also volunteered. She graduated from Barberton High School and enjoyed a career as a Human Resources executive for several corporations in the Akron and Canton areas. Ruthie's greatest passions included golfing and sailing with her husband and spending time with her children and grandchildren; her most treasured gifts. She enjoyed entertaining friends, attending family gatherings, traveling, and cross stitching. She was an avid supporter of The Parkinson's Foundation, especially the local Parkinson's caregiver support group. Ruthie's spirit, devotion, faith in God and love of her family will always be with us.Ruthie is survived by her husband, Al and children: Brett Robinett (Jackie), Jason Robinett (Christine), Dustin Robinett (Denise) Brothers; Julian (JD) Rector (Lori), Greg Rector (Marsha), Sister; Sallie Frase (Bill); five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation Great Lakes Chapter. 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. Visitation Hours will be Tuesday, July 14th., from 3-5 p.m. with memorial service, officiated by Russ Shreiner, immediately following at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton, OH 44718. The Robinett and Rector families would like to express abundant gratitude to the caregivers, relatives, friends, and neighbors who have provided caring support and assistance through the years and particularly during this difficult time. Ruthie's comfort, both physical and emotional, and her peaceful passing would not have been possible without their vigilant and angelic attention.