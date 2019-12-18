Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruth L. Ross Obituary
92, of Canton passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Ruth is survived by her son, Anthony Ross; grandchildren, Raushi Ross, Akilah Ross and Alissa Ross; sisters, Mary Mackey and Helen Robinson.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 am to 11 am with funeral service to follow at 11 am. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019
