Ruth Leona Guthrie
passed away at age 94, quietly with loving family at her side. Ruth was born to Charles and Lucy Mobley, Sept. 28, 1926 in Cochocton County, Ohio. Born into a close family of six children, she was preceded in death by brothers, Kenny, Harold, and Wilbur Mobley, and sisters, Margie Courtwright and Mary Lou King. Ruth was a 1943 graduate of West Lafayette High School and later moved to Massillon, Ohio, where she married the late Ed Guthrie of Clark, Ohio. The two went on to have three children, Sheryl Eagon, Linda Landers, and Lori Toroso. She has seven grandchildren, Steven and Brian Eagon, Kimberly Lusk, Kevin Landers, Sherry Lynn Hang, Melanie Spohn, and Lauren Davison; eight great-grandchildren, Alex, Erin, Breiden, Landon, Graydon, Carter, Kayden, and Charles, and one great-great-grandchild, David, who affectionately called her Nini.
Ruth was an officer and active member of the Stark County Bike Club in the early 1970's. She achieved a first in local biking by becoming the first Bike Club female to ride the 210 mile in two days TOSROV ride from Columbus to Portsmouth, Ohio, and back. She went on to ride the famous ride five times. An avid sports fan, she was a decades-long Massillon Tiger football season ticket holder, followed the Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns. For many years, she was a Member of Massillon Wesley Methodist Church. She loved playing cards and was a member of several card clubs with her close friends. She was most proud of, at the age of 48, returning to school and earning her LPN from Timken-Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She would go on to work at Mercy on the maternity floor until retirement.
We will miss you. We love you Mom, Grandma, Granny, and Nini. Private funeral services will be held for the family due to Covid-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com
