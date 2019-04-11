|
Ruth Lillian Parr
born Feb. 19, 1922, Canton, Ohio to Oscar and Beulah Zaiser, gracefully went to be with our Lord and Savior April 8, 2019. During her 97 years of life she was the wife of a POW, mother, grandmother, great grandmother but most importantly a child of God, and a follower of Jesus Christ.
Her favorite Bible verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths".
Ruth lived her life always acknowledging God and seeking his guidance. Because of her obedience to him she was an example of God's love to everyone who knew her. She ministered to people in many ways through all the talents God gave her. She was a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and an organist/pianist for praise and worship. She opened her home to missionaries from all over the world when they came to share their message. She ministered to people through her cooking as she made wonderful pies to sell to people so she might have an opportunity to share her faith with them and in turn became known to many as "The Pie Lady". Most importantly she was given and embraced every opportunity to share Jesus and will be best known for how she exemplified the fruits of the spirit. If she was with us today her last message to us would be, love each other as God loved us. Do not quarrel over worldly things but show love to one another and let God be the judge of their heart.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Arthur A. Parr (June 27, 2006); her sisters, Catherine Reed and Eileen Gatschet; her brother, James Zaiser; her son-in-law, Jean Saulnier, and her daughter-in-law, Natalie Parr. She is survived by her children, Nancy Saulnier, Richard (Mary Ann) Parr, Miriam (Dean) Newsom, Mark Parr, Timothy (Christine) Parr and 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Schneeberger Funeral Home, 2222 Fulton Road NW, Canton, Ohio. Additional Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Congregational Church, 1501 Broad Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Congregational Church, 1501 Broad Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Evangelical Congregational Church. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com.
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Apr. 11, 2019