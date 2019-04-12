|
Ruth Lillian Parr
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Schneeberger Funeral Home, 2222 Fulton Road NW, Canton, Ohio. Additional Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Congregational Church, 1501 Broad Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Congregational Church, 1501 Broad Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Evangelical Congregational Church. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.
com.
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019
