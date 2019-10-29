|
Ruth M. Linder
Age 93, of Dover, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019. She was born June 16, 1926 in Mineral City, a daughter of the late John and Rosetta (Geckler) Brinkman, and had been a Mineral City resident most of her life. Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Mineral City High School. She was retired from James Bros. Coal Co., after over 60 years service. Ruth was a member of St. Paul's Community Church in Mineral City and the Sandy Valley Eagles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth R. Linder, on Feb. 2, 1992; her special friend, John Bartos, on May 5, 2016; and two brothers, Paul and Jack Brinkman.
Ruth is survived by her four sisters: Anna Randulic, Norma Jean McAfee, Marion Gray, and Judy White; a sister-in-law, Rose Brinkman; and many, many, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Mark Gross officiating. Interment will be in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover. Friends may call Wed. 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663, Carr-Bailey American Legion Post #519, Mineral City, OH 44656, or to the donors favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to:
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019