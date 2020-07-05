1/1
Ruth M. Solby
1927 - 2020
Ruth M. Solby

Age 92 of Canton, passed away on her 52nd wedding anniversary, June 29, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her family. Ruth was born November 13, 1927 in Massillon, the daughter of the late Lawrence S. and Mable C. (Patrick) Grant. She retired from Benders Tavern, in downtown Canton. Ruth followed the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed her card club.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Jane and Lawrence. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Solby; daughters, Darlene (Bob) Elliott, Karen (Mike) Donato, Kathleen Schweizer; son, Todd "Rick" (Rebecca) Ross; sister, Jean; brother, George; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
