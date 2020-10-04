Ruth Mae Mohn
"Together Again"
passed away on September 27, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born on November 6, 1924, to the late Antone and Emma (Engst) Courvisier in Ballinger, Texas. She cleaned airplanes during World War II, was a telephone operator in Colorado, an Avon Lady in Louisville, and a Key Punch Operatior for Diebold. She enjoyed making crafts with her grandkids, sewing for them and her church; gardening and keeping beautiful flower beds. She was a Sunday school and Bible school teacher at Center Church, as well as singing in the choir.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Mohn; sons: Jerry, Steven, and David Mohn; siblings: Lena Bounds, Bill Courvisier, Lydia Beard, John Courvisier, Ed Courvisier, and Frank Courvisier. She leaves behind her daughter, Becky (Rick) Sliter of Louisville; grandchildren: Andala (Steve) Hardy, Janna (Joe) Vargo, Holly (Josh) Barr, Alyssa (Trent) Corbin, Kelly Mohn, Vicky (Devin) Storch, Steve (Gina) Sliter, Douglas (Brittany) Mohn, Mandy Mohn; and nine great-grandchildren.
Private services were held at Center Church of the Brethren in Louisville, Ohio. Ruth was laid to rest beside her husband in the church cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811
