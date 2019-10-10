Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Maley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Walton) Maley


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth (Walton) Maley Obituary
Ruth (Walton) Maley

Ruth Maley age 83 left her earthly bounds to be in the arms of her Savior Jesus on Sept. 26, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio, Oct. 7, 1935. She was the daughter of the late George H. and Ellen (Roshong) Walton. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Rev. Kermit H. Maley. Ruth attended Pleasent View and Middlebranch Schools. She loved to do crafts, paint on canvas and play the piano. Ruth played the piano in the churches that they pastored in Berlin, Ohio and Philippi, W.Va.

Ruth is survived by her three sons, Dennis (Becky) Maley, Dwayne (Joy Spino) Maley and Darwin (Teresa Haddix) Maley and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Phyllis (Yacono) Maley.

"Who can find a virtuous woman, for her price is far above rubies. " Proverbs 31:10. There will be no calling hours or funeral.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.