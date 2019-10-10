|
Ruth (Walton) Maley
Ruth Maley age 83 left her earthly bounds to be in the arms of her Savior Jesus on Sept. 26, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio, Oct. 7, 1935. She was the daughter of the late George H. and Ellen (Roshong) Walton. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Rev. Kermit H. Maley. Ruth attended Pleasent View and Middlebranch Schools. She loved to do crafts, paint on canvas and play the piano. Ruth played the piano in the churches that they pastored in Berlin, Ohio and Philippi, W.Va.
Ruth is survived by her three sons, Dennis (Becky) Maley, Dwayne (Joy Spino) Maley and Darwin (Teresa Haddix) Maley and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Phyllis (Yacono) Maley.
"Who can find a virtuous woman, for her price is far above rubies. " Proverbs 31:10. There will be no calling hours or funeral.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019