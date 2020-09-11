Ruth Marie Depew
December 2, 1934 – September 7, 2020
Ruth Depew, 85 of Massillon Ohio passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Canton Ohio. Ruth was born on December 2, 1934 to the late Everette and Ora (Walton) Bledsoe.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by four brothers, Carl (Junior), Lincoln, James and Bill Bledsoe and grandson, Steven Depew. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Ray (Tobe) Depew, sister Gladys Wren, Glen Burnie, MD five children Gary Depew, of Massillon OH, Mary (John) Frank of North Canton OH; David (Patricia, deceased) Depew of North Canton OH; Mark (Tara) Depew of Massillon OH and Tim Depew of Massillon OH. Grandchildren Israel (Nikki) Depew, Mathew (Christine) Ferrell, Daniel Depew, Emily (Jason) Sigala, Renee' (Carlos) Madrid and Jessica Depew. Great Grandchildren Joshua Depew, Abigail Depew, Cassidy Sigala and Leonardo Madrid and several nieces and nephews.
She loved to cook for her family and was known for her good country cooking. Ruth collected cookbooks for future delicious meals. Ruth attended Flatwoods School (Lee County, VA) and attended Silver Leaf Baptist Church (Rose Hill VA; Willoughby Baptist (OH) and Wilmington Baptist (OH). She had worked at Rose Lane Nursing Home and Doctors Hospital both of Massillon OH. Special thanks to Amherst Meadows for all of their assistance.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM Friday September 11th at the Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA with a funeral service to follow with Rev. L.J. Ellis officiating. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM Saturday (September 12th) to proceed to Van Huss Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart Fund. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.robinettefuneralhomes.com
Robinette Funeral Home is serving the family of Ruth Marie Depew.
Robinette, 276-346-1196