Ruth Mary Tscholl
Age 99 of Canton, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019 at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born on Sept. 20, 1920 in St. Paul, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Ruth Bloeser. She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, majoring in statistics. After graduation, she worked at the Pentagon for the Bureau of the Budget and, in France after World War II, for the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration settling war casualty claims. After marrying Paul Tscholl in 1948 in Washington DC, they returned to Minnesota where they began to raise their family. Relocating to Ohio in the 1950's, she became a successful real estate agent in Toledo. After later moving to Canton, Ruth Mary and her sister, Joyce Theken, founded Encore Resale Fashions in 1973. For the past 46 years, she has enjoyed working in their resale business.
Her passion for both golf and bridge was legendary. She never turned down an opportunity to improve both her golf and bridge games...ask any of her friends! While Ruth Mary truly enjoyed her children and grandchildren's sporting events, she reserved a special love for Lebron James and his fellow Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ruth Mary is predeceased by her husband, Paul and sister, Joyce. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John (Barbara) and Robert (Margaret) of Canton; daughters and sons-in-law, Stella Golden (Larry) of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Paula Bennett (Richard) of Canton. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Ruth Mary made the world a better place. Her zest for life, love of family, work ethic, and inquisitive nature will always be admired. Her often heard words of advice: Never, ever give up and Work hard and play hard, will always be remembered.
A Memorial Mass for Ruth Mary will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held at the church an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth Mary's memory may be made to First Tee of Canton or Aultman Compassionate Care Center.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019