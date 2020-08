Ruth N. ShengleBorn 9/20/1925. Changed address to Heaven 8/29/2020. Her spirit lives in the hearts of all who knew her. A life lived well. Survived by Mark Shengle, son, Katie Shengle, granddaughter and her best friend, Andrew Shengle always in her heart, Mo Shengle, granddog and second-best friend. Peace is with her.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.