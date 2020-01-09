Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
4817 CLEVELAND AVE. N.W.
RUTH TUBER


1919 - 2020
RUTH TUBER Obituary
Ruth Tuber

age 100, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Windsor Medical Center. She was born July 16, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY, to Max and Sarah (Schlacter) Borowitz. Ruth was an area resident since 1949 and attended Temple Israel. She was a homemaker and assisted her late husband, Milton, early in his business before the starting of his accounting firm Tuber & Schoenberg CPA's. She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton in 1990.

She is survived by her children: Lois Kulber of Arizona, Arnold (Cindy) Tuber of Canton, and Jack (Joy) Tuber of Arizona; grandchildren: Allison (Tim) Wang, Jeremy (Lindsey) Tuber, Jennifer Madison, Louis and Michael Tuber; great grandchildren: Ryan, Morgan, and Emma.

Funeral Services will be Friday, January 10th., at 11:00 a.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home at 4817 CLEVELAND AVE. N.W., with Rabbi John Spitzer and Rabbi John Adland officiating. Final resting place is North Lawn Cemetery.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020
