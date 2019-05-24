|
Ruth V. Knappenberger
96, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home. She was born in Bowerston, OH on November 25, 1922 to the late Albert and Clara Bower. Ruth was employed as a secretary, tutor and assistant librarian with Canton City Schools and as a Stenographer with the Timken Company. She was a current member of Crossroads United Methodist Church and was a former member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Canton where she was also a Sunday School teacher. Ruth was a volunteer at Aultman Hospital, was an avid bowler and enjoyed crocheting and cross stitch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard "Johnny" Knappenberger on September 1, 2003; her brother, Dean Bower; sister, Dorothy Brown; and her dearly loved step-mother, Bertha Bower.
She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Beth Knappenberger; grandsons: Eric (Lora) Knappenberger and Evan (Rebecca) Knappenberger; great grandchildren: Ashton, Carter, Ezra, Samuel and Ruby. The family would like to send a special thank you to Ruth's neighbors, who lovingly looked after her, her dear friend and caregiver, Kathy McMahon, her church family, Bethany Nursing Home and Aultman Hospice for their excellent care in her latter days.
Funeral services will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from
2-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program or to Crossroads United Methodist Church. Please visit:
