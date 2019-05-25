|
Ruth V.
Knappenberger
Funeral services will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
A private burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program or to Crossroads United Methodist hurch. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019