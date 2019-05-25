Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH KNAPPENBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH V. KNAPPENBERGER


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RUTH V. KNAPPENBERGER Obituary
Ruth V.

Knappenberger

Funeral services will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program or to Crossroads United Methodist hurch. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now