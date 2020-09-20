1/
Ruth Virginia Beadnell
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Virginia Beadnell

passed away peacefully on September 16 at the age of 97. She was born September 29, 1922 in Rosedale, West Virginia and a former resident of East Canton and Canton, Ohio. While growing up she helped on the family farm and cared for children of local families. Moving to Canton in 1944, she worked for the Timken Roller Bearing Company where she met her husband. They married in 1957 living in East Canton. She was a homemaker eventually starting her house cleaning business. After her husband's death in 1987, she continued with her business while living in Canton until moving to Medina in 2014. In 2019 she moved to The Village of St Edward-Wadsworth.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, William Delmer Beadnell; parents, Caroline and Ofa Barton; brother Russ Barton; and stepdaughter Shirley Twigg. She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Rick) Lenhart, son Blair (Terry Elliott), stepson William (Bryda) Beadnell, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and nieces and nephew.

Ruth was energetic and positive (yet realistic) in her outlook. She found the humor inherent in many situations. Ruth was proud of her West Virginia farming heritage and family. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family; reading; spending time with her grandchildren, Naudia and Tyler Lenhart; and taking an annual trip to Hawaii. She was happiest keeping herself busy working on something: she contributed her time to church endeavors, worked on home projects, and (being a talented seamstress) sewed and quilted. She worked cleaning houses, albeit at a slower pace, until she was 90. When arthritis and age made it harder to use a paint brush, shovel, or sewing machine, she happily oversaw the work of others.

Private services are being arranged by Cox McNulty Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Hartley officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. Ruth's family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Granger United Methodist Church, 1235 Granger Rd, Medina, Ohio 44256 or to The Village of St. Edward, 880 Main St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion Ruth received at The Village of St. Edward-Wadsworth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved