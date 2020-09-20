Ruth Virginia Beadnell



passed away peacefully on September 16 at the age of 97. She was born September 29, 1922 in Rosedale, West Virginia and a former resident of East Canton and Canton, Ohio. While growing up she helped on the family farm and cared for children of local families. Moving to Canton in 1944, she worked for the Timken Roller Bearing Company where she met her husband. They married in 1957 living in East Canton. She was a homemaker eventually starting her house cleaning business. After her husband's death in 1987, she continued with her business while living in Canton until moving to Medina in 2014. In 2019 she moved to The Village of St Edward-Wadsworth.



Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, William Delmer Beadnell; parents, Caroline and Ofa Barton; brother Russ Barton; and stepdaughter Shirley Twigg. She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Rick) Lenhart, son Blair (Terry Elliott), stepson William (Bryda) Beadnell, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and nieces and nephew.



Ruth was energetic and positive (yet realistic) in her outlook. She found the humor inherent in many situations. Ruth was proud of her West Virginia farming heritage and family. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family; reading; spending time with her grandchildren, Naudia and Tyler Lenhart; and taking an annual trip to Hawaii. She was happiest keeping herself busy working on something: she contributed her time to church endeavors, worked on home projects, and (being a talented seamstress) sewed and quilted. She worked cleaning houses, albeit at a slower pace, until she was 90. When arthritis and age made it harder to use a paint brush, shovel, or sewing machine, she happily oversaw the work of others.



Private services are being arranged by Cox McNulty Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Hartley officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. Ruth's family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Granger United Methodist Church, 1235 Granger Rd, Medina, Ohio 44256 or to The Village of St. Edward, 880 Main St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion Ruth received at The Village of St. Edward-Wadsworth.



