Ruthann Cummins
66, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born on Feb. 6, 1953 in Canton to the late Carl and Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Spires) Endres. Ruthann graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Louisville, Ohio Class of 1971. She graduated from Kent State University in 1977 with a B.S. Degree in Education. Ruthann was a teacher for 37 years. She taught at St. John School and St. Joseph School in Canton for eight years.
Ruthann is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, James R. Cummins, Jr; sons, Jason Cummins and Jeremy (Lindsay) Cummins; daughter, Abigail "Abby" (Chad) Holland; grandchildren, Luke, Austin, Caroline, Evelyn and Logan; brother and sister-in-law, Mark (Kay) Endres; sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily (Michael) Shea, Carole (Glenn) Endres-Harper and Mary Jo (Terry) Grap; cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130 with Fr. Dennis Kigozi as celebrant. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at the funeral home. Entombment will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at North Lawn Cemetery, Canton, Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be made to a in Ruthann's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Sheridan Funeral Home, 740-653-4633
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020