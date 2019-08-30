Home

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Spoon Market
144 W. Liberty St.
Wooster, FL
Ryan Christopher Sommer


1988 - 2019
Ryan Christopher Sommer Obituary
Ryan Christopher Sommer

31, of Canton and formerly of Wooster died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home. He was born May 25, 1988 in Boca Raton, Fla. Ryan was a master technician and GTR Specialist for Nissan. To those who knew him, he was a son, brother, godfather, best friend, car wiz and an avid foodie. His love for life and others was unmatched. He was always prepared to help those who needed him. His people always felt his love, no matter the distance. Very rarely did he ever miss a Sunday night family dinner, outing or function with friends. Ryan was the life of any party and made friends everywhere he went. Those who were fortunate enough to have met him were blessed.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Ronald and Gwen Graham Sommer; mother, Marjorie Stark-Sommer; siblings, Victoria, Alexa and Madisyn Sommer, Colleen Occhigrosso and Caitlin McKillop; and uncle and aunt, Ron and Kim Stark.

Friends are invited to celebrate Ryan's life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Spoon Market, 144 W. Liberty St., Wooster. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Contributions may be directed to the Ryan Sommer Auto Tech Memorial Fund, c/o YMCA, 680 Woodland Ave., Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019
