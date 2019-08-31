|
Ryan Christopher
Sommer
Friends are invited to celebrate Ryan's life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Spoon Market, 144 W. Liberty St., Wooster. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Contributions may be directed to the Ryan Sommer Auto Tech Memorial Fund, c/o YMCA, 680 Woodland Ave., Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintire bradhamsleek.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019