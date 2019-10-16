Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Ryan Lee Jedel


1985 - 2019
Ryan Lee Jedel Obituary
Ryan Lee Jedel

34 of Canton Twp., passed away, unexpectedly, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was born in Canton on July 19, 1985 and was a 2004 graduate of Perry High School. Ryan was an avid sports fan and loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed snow skiing and spending time with family and friends. Ryan had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He loved his dog, Bernie and will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Billy and Marjorie Jedel and grandmother, Evelyn Stropki. Ryan leaves his parents, Ron Jedel and Pam and Dave Stropki; brother, Ron (Ryan Olesh) Jedel; sisters, Sheena and Erin Stropki; maternal grandparents, John and Beverly Moauro and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, to Perry Career and Wellness Center, c/o Perry Local Schools, 3737 13th St. SW Massillon, OH 44646. Please note Ryan's name in the memo. "Time will ease the pain, and sadness will be replaced with memories." Please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
