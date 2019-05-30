Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Sadie Marie (Erwin) Smith


Sadie Marie (Erwin) Smith Obituary
Sadie Marie (Erwin) Smith

1924-2019

Of Canton passed away May 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Sadie was born May 8, 1924 to the late Charles and Clarabelle (Linard) Erwin. She worked at the Timken Company and Sugardale Foods. Sadie was a faithful member of St Michael's Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and tending to her garden. Her favorite past time was watching NBA basketball.

Sadie will be dearly missed by her son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Renee (Renier); as well as her grandsons, Nick (Michelle) and Jake; great-granddaughters, Claire and Audrey; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins who were very close to her heart. In addition to her parents, Sadie is preceded in death by her loving spouse, Francis; brothers, John, George and Edward and sister, Jane (Gowins).

Sadie's family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Don King officiating. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019
