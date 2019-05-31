Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Marie (Erwin) Smith


1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Sadie Marie (Erwin) Smith Obituary
Sadie Marie

(Erwin) Smith

Sadie's family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Don King officiating. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk

Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.