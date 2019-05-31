|
Sadie Marie
(Erwin) Smith
Sadie's family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Don King officiating. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019
