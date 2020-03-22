|
Sallie W. Starrett
of N. Canton, Ohio, died in Westlake, Ohio, Sunday March 15th, at age 90, after a protracted battle with Alzheimers Disease. Sallie was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Branch Lamar Winegeart and Sallie Kelso Winegeart on November 29, 1929. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, she attended and graduated from the Women's College of Duke University with a degree in Nursing. While at Duke University, she was President of the YWCA, a member of Sandals and the Honor Society. She also was involved with the University Church Board and was chosen homecoming queen in her junior year. She met and married John M. Tapley, who was equally active in Duke University activities and a member of the Duke University tennis team. The couple resided for several years in Chapel Hill, North Carolina where John Tapley was an attorney, but subsequently moved to North Canton, Ohio where they raised their three children, John M. Tapley, Jr., Anne Kelso Tapley and Susan Ault Tapley. Sallie was an active member of Christ United Presbyterian Church and a lifelong student. She was proficient in French and was also known to play a perfect game of bridge. She enjoyed smocking and sewing for all of her grandchildren. John and Sallie were members of Brookside Country Club and active members of the Canton, Ohio community. She was a visiting nurse of Stark County and served as President on the Board of Trustees. Sallie served as President on the Board of Directors for the Aultman Home for Women. In addition, she was a faculty member of Aultman Hospital and participated in the Psych and Mental Health Nursing Department before retiring to rear and raise her rather rambunctious but loving children. Sallie was a wonderful and progressive thinker, and that attitude carried with her in whatever project she undertook. Later in life, Sallie met and married John Spencer Starrett. They enjoyed a long 32 year marriage and spent time traveling and enjoyed many wonderful years at their residence in Naples, Florida.
She is survived by her twin sisters Nancy and Edie, her three children, Susan Ault Eriksen,( Paul) Anne Kelso Phiel(David) and John M. Tapley, Jr. ( Daphne) Beloved grandchildren include Jacqueline Meredith( Kevin), Lauren Phiel and Michelle, John, Katie and Janet Eriksen. She is also survived by her step children Kathy Anderson, Tim Starrett and Judy McMullen. Also left to grieve are additional grandchildren Molly Cooper, Zac Anderson, Katie Anderson, Shauna Burens and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Starrett, parents, Branch Lamar Winegeart, Sallie Esther Winegeart( Kelso) and a brother Branch Lamar Winegeart, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be determined at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Private burial will be in Newark, Ohio at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
