Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
SALLY ANN SIRPILLA

SALLY ANN SIRPILLA Obituary
Sally Ann Sirpilla

Age 81, of Lake Mohawk (Malvern), passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 5, 1938 in Canton, a daughter of the late Elmer and Virginia (Dine) Bates, and had been a resident of Lake Mohawk since 1987. Sally was a 1956 graduate of Jackson High School. She retired from The Hoover Co. after 30 1/2 years service where she was an Export Inspector. Sally was a member of The Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by infant twins, Chris and Chrissy; two sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Sirpilla, with whom she celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 5th.; two daughters, Debra Montgomery and Cathy Ann (Clifford) Douglas; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Family services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2019
