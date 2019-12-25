|
|
In Loving Memory of
My Mom
"Sally Perry"
9/25/1925 - 12/25/1979
I cannot believe its been 40 years ago today that you left us so unexpectedly that Christmas morning. It was the
saddest day of my life & I think about how much we have missed out on all these years. But God and time has helped me get thru losing you, and the precious memories of you are always in a big corner of my heart forever.
I Love and
Miss you so much.
Till we meet again.
"Your Loving Daughter", Sharon
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019