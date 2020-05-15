Saloma Sommers
1930 - 2020
Saloma Sommers

age 89, of Hartville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday May 13, 2020. She was born Nov. 26, 1930 to the late Roman and Malinda (Hershberger) Hostetler. She was a member of Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church and spent her time with family. Her children remember her as faithfully praying for them.

She is survived by her children, Dave (Nancy), Ruth (James) Schrock, James (Dorothy), Wayne (Doris), Dennis (Becky), Janet (Abe Jr.) Troyer, Joanne (Tim) Schlabach; 29 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Morris, Dorothy Schrock, Miriam Mullett, Margaret Slabaugh, Joseph and Paul Hostetler. Preceded in death by six siblings.

Drive by calling hours are Saturday 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. For family and friends, a live stream of the graveside service can be watched at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Arnold Hartville. 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church
MAY
16
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
