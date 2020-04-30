Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
SALVATORE A. CAMMEL

SALVATORE A. CAMMEL Obituary
Salvatore A. Cammel

age 86 of Canton, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon April 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Canton to the late Sullivan and Alfrettia (Thompson) Cammel, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Muriel (Veronesi) Cammel; siblings, Mary Cammel, Frank Cammel, and Lucy Cammel. A member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish, Sal was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Canton Federation of Musicians Local 111 of the American Federation of Musicians, Secretary of the Lions Club, and past-president of the Canton Jefferson/Jackson Democratic Club. He retired from the Stark County Engineer's office after 30 years of service as the Chief Deputy, Engineer. Sal was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a well accomplished musician and for most of his life enjoyed playing drums in several local bands in and around Canton.

Sal was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his children: Dawn (James) Poremba of Gahanna, OH; Douglas (Vickie Slater) Cammel of Suffolk, VA; Tara (Chris) Johnson, Sullivan (Kelley) Cammel all of Canton; 13 grandchildren: Eric Jogerst, Anna Johnson, Amy Hoshaw, Adrian Johnson, Jessica Demharter, Chelsea Jamison, Britney Sheets, Nicholas Amanatides, Brenna, Hunter, Cailee, Nate, and Eric Cammel; great grandchildren: Caleb Jamison II, Cove Cammel, Marshall Hoshaw; and brother, Ronald (Vondie Thomas) Cammel of Massillon, OH.

Due to present conditions, private services will be held in the Rossi Family Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Msgr. Lewis Gaetano. The service will also be live streamed on FaceBook. If you would like to view the live service, please send an email by 5:00 PM Friday, May 1st to: doug.ca[email protected] for details. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Salvatore's name may be made to Aultman Hospice.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020
