Salvatore A. Cammel
Due to present conditions, private services will be held in the Rossi Family Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Msgr. Lewis Gaetano.
The service will also be live streamed on FaceBook. If you would like to view the live service, please send an email by 5:00 PM Friday, May 1st to: doug.cammel@hotmail.com for details. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Due to present conditions, private services will be held in the Rossi Family Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Msgr. Lewis Gaetano.
The service will also be live streamed on FaceBook. If you would like to view the live service, please send an email by 5:00 PM Friday, May 1st to: doug.cammel@hotmail.com for details. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2020.