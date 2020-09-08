1/
Sam J. Bagnola
1933 - 2020
Sam J. Bagnola

A celebration of Sam's life will begin with his family receiving friends and family from 9:30 to 10:30 on Wednesday, September 9th at the Williams Funeral Home, 2508 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton, Ohio. The celebration will continue with a Mass of Resurrection at 11am at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd., N.W., Canton, with Father Tom Bishop presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Understanding the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sam's family understands if family and friends choose to grieve and pray for Sam and the family safely from home. For those who do attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter or the charity of one's choice.

Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387

Published in The Repository on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
