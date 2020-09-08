Sam J. Bagnola
A celebration of Sam's life will begin with his family receiving friends and family from 9:30 to 10:30 on Wednesday, September 9th at the Williams Funeral Home, 2508 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton, Ohio. The celebration will continue with a Mass of Resurrection at 11am at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd., N.W., Canton, with Father Tom Bishop presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Understanding the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sam's family understands if family and friends choose to grieve and pray for Sam and the family safely from home. For those who do attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater East Ohio Area Chapter or the charity of one's choice
.
.
