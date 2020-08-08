Sam Sturiale "Together Again"age 92, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Aultman Hospital from complications of congestive heart failure. He was born in Helen, West Virginia on February 13, 1928, to the late Vincenzo and Josephine Sturiale. Sam was a World War II Veteran, serving in Yokohama, Japan. He was then employed by Hercules Engines, ADT as well as owning his own carpet cleaning business for many years. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, and was a Eucharistic Minister and an usher for many years. Sam was a member of the Ben V. Marconi Sons of Italy Lodge 1628. Sam was a kind and gentle man. He was a devoted sports enthusiast who especially enjoyed the Canton McKinley Bulldogs, the New York Yankees, and the WWE. He also enjoyed dancing with his wife, Carm, playing bocci, the Italian American Festival, and going on rides to casinos. Sam touched the lives of many and will be sadly missed by his family and friends alike.In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Carmel Sturiale; daughter, Deborah Sturiale; brothers, Frank, Joe, and John Sturiale; and sister, Phyllis Cespedes. Sam is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Denise (Matt) Robinson and Gina (Fred) Neff; sister, Kathy (Carl) Capestrain; grandchildren: Maria (James) Daum, Christina Ferrero, Sean Robinson; and also great-grandchildren: Cooper, Charlie, and Carter.Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9th., from 4 to 6 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 10th., at 11 a.m. at St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.Rossi, (330)492-5830