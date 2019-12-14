|
Samantha Stuckey
Samantha Stuckey, 30, of North Canton, passed away December 8, 2019. Born in Johnson City, New York, she lived most of her life in North Canton.
Samantha is survived by her beautiful and loving children, A.J. Christopher, Savannah Lynn, Camden Michael and their father Adam Stuckey; parents, Nadine (Steve) Gregory of Mogadore and Kelan (Linda Shetler) Knapp of Massillon; brother, Christopher Knapp of Florida; step sisters, Alyson Gregory of Mogadore, Lindsey Gregory of Florida; mother in law, Cindy Stuckey of Uniontown; sisters in law, Amanda (Jesse) Merry of Navarre, Sarah (Louis) Petit of Uniontown; brothers in law, Ethan (Brittany) Stuckey of Massillon, John Stuckey of Cleveland; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Samantha was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Lorraine Knapp, Richard Henning; uncle, Richard Knapp; cousin, Joshua Knapp. Sammi had a huge heart. Her family was first and foremost in her life and she was an amazing mom, daughter, sister, niece and cousin.
Visitation will be 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge, (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Rd., Mogadore with Rev. Thomas Acker officiating. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donovan Funeral Home, 330-633-3350
Published in The Repository on Dec. 14, 2019