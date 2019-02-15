|
Sammy K. Betz
73, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Alliance, OH on February 23, 1945 to the late Donald and Ruth Betz and retired from Alliance Steel. Sammy enjoyed camping and fishing and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Betz; son Steve Betz; granddaughter Amanda Betz; brother Kenny Betz and sister-in-law Judith Betz. He leaves his children, Holly Smith, Samantha Betz and Ricky Betz; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother Don Betz; sisters, Sandy, Cindy, Chris and Donna Jean; and his girlfriend Juanita Moen.
In honoring his wishes, Sammy will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2019