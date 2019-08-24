|
|
Samuel F. Russell
76. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith, after a courageous battle with cancer, I went Home on August 22, 2019. He was born on November 10, 1942 the son of the late Samuel and Jeanette Russell of Dayton, OH. Sam was a man of great faith and was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. Sam proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 44, and the VFW Greentown Post 9904. He was an avid Sports Fan enjoying Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians. Sam had many achievements but his greatest was his love of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sam is survived by his loving wife, Donna K. Russell; children, Lisa (Jon) Sanor, and Donald (Tracey) Russell; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Wightman, and Linda Russell; special Aunt Mill Stratenberger; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cross Road Hospice for all your love and support.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (North Canton Chapel), 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., and Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday with Pastor Thomas Houston officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Blessings in a Backpack of Canton, (c/o Becky Arbogast- 2230 Radford St. N.W., N. Canton, OH 44720). The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019