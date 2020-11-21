Samuel A.Monastra, Sr.There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, 11 a.m., at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish or the Canton Ex-News Boys. The family would like to thank all of Dad's doctors and nurses that have helped him through his illness.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)