Samuel A. Monastra Sr.
Samuel A.

Monastra, Sr.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, 11 a.m., at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish or the Canton Ex-News Boys. The family would like to thank all of Dad's doctors and nurses that have helped him through his illness.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish
