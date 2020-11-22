Samuel A. Monastra, Sr. "Together Again"age 88 of Canton, passed away Tuesday evening. Born in Canton to the late Salvatore and Josephine (Cassara) Monastra, he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brothers, Nathan, Joseph, Frank; sisters, Ann Warren and Carmel Sturiale. Angelo was a graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1951. He was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish and the Canton Ex-News Boys. An avid bowler, he was a member of the Canton Bowlers Hall of Fame. Angelo was very proud of his Italian heritage and has been involved with the Stark County Italian-American Festival since it's beginning in 1987. He was the owner of Miracle Concrete Contractors working along with his sons.Angelo is survived by his sons, Samuel A. Monastra, Jr., Jeff Monastra, Michael (Mary) Monastra; grandchildren, Samuel A. (Deidra) Monastra III, Allyssa Monastra, Michael Monastra II, Maryn Monastra; sister, Virginia Monteleone; sisters-in-law, Rosalie and Lil Monastra as well as numerous nieces and nephews.There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, 11 a.m., at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish or the Canton Ex-News Boys. The family would like to thank all of Dad's doctors and nurses that have helped him through his illness.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)