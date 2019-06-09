|
Samuel David Aller (Whitey)
73 passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Greentown, Ohio. Dave was born on April 6, 1946 in Mt. Pleasant, Pa. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired truck driver, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a fan of the NFL
Oakland Raiders.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Chester Lincoln Aller and mother, Juanita Dorothy Cosgrove. Survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Cathy Whitmyer; siblings, Ken (Sandy) Aller and Carol (Dave) Miller; daughters, Casandra (Michael) Litka and Melissa Aller; five grandchildren, Samantha, Tyler, Zak, Heather and Ryan; two great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13th from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave, NW, North Canton, OH 44720. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019