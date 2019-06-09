Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Aller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel David (Whitey) Aller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel David (Whitey) Aller Obituary
Samuel David Aller (Whitey)

73 passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Greentown, Ohio. Dave was born on April 6, 1946 in Mt. Pleasant, Pa. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired truck driver, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a fan of the NFL

Oakland Raiders.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Chester Lincoln Aller and mother, Juanita Dorothy Cosgrove. Survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Cathy Whitmyer; siblings, Ken (Sandy) Aller and Carol (Dave) Miller; daughters, Casandra (Michael) Litka and Melissa Aller; five grandchildren, Samantha, Tyler, Zak, Heather and Ryan; two great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13th from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave, NW, North Canton, OH 44720. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now