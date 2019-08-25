Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
SAMUEL F. RUSSELL


1942 - 2019
SAMUEL F. RUSSELL Obituary
Samuel F. Russell

Visitation will be held (TODAY) Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (North Canton Chapel), 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., and Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday with Pastor Thomas Houston officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Blessings in a Backpack of Canton, (c/o Becky

Arbogast- 2230 Radford St. N.W., N. Canton, OH 44720). The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019
