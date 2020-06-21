Samuel H.Stock Jr.age 92, of Canton, passed away Friday June 19, 2020. He was born August 5, 1927. Samuel served in the U.S. Merchant Marines and retired from The Timken Company. He is survived by five children, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one sister.In keeping with the families wishes there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atSanders330-488-0222