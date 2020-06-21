Samuel H. Stock Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel H.

Stock Jr.

age 92, of Canton, passed away Friday June 19, 2020. He was born August 5, 1927. Samuel served in the U.S. Merchant Marines and retired from The Timken Company. He is survived by five children, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one sister.

In keeping with the families wishes there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved