Samuel L. Cartwright
Age 32, of East Canton passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in his home. Born December 11, 1986 in Canton, Ohio to Dale and Ruthann (Klasing) Cartwright. He was a 2005 graduated of East Canton High School and a 2009 graduate of Malone University. Samuel was employed by Marathon Petroleum Refinery. He was a member of Passion Church in Hartville.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Cartwright. He is survived by his wife of eight years, Ashley (Speicher) Cartwright; three children, Logan, Landon and Alexis; his parents, Dale and Ruthann Cartwright; his grandmother, Eleanor Cartwright; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Julia Cartwright; a sister, Sarah Cartwright; a nephew, Joe Cartwright.
There will be no public services.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019