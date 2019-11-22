|
|
Samuel L. Kuhns
80, of Beach City, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Dalton. He was born in Holmes County on April 3, 1939 to the late William and Amanda (Miller) Kuhns and married Ruby Weaver on March 28, 1959 and she survives. Sam retired in 2002 from Sugardale Meats in Canton following 44 years of serviced. He was a member of Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship near Winesburg. He had coached little league baseball for many years and formerly attended Stoner Heights Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Wanda Kuhns of Massillon, Diane (Lonnie) Chewning of Wilmot, Darrel Kuhns of Heston, KS and Wesley Kuhns of Beach City; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Mabel (Glen) Snyder of Monroeville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Boyd; brothers, Henry and William Jr.; and sisters, Fannie Shoup, Susie Scheufler and Lydia Dews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship, 2200 Township Rd 606, Dundee, with Pastor Mervin Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the church or on Monday one hour prior to services. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or Aultman Hospice.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019