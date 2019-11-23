Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship
2200 Township Rd 606
Dundee, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship
2200 Township Rd 606
Dundee, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship
2200 Township Rd 606
Dundee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Kuhns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel L. Kuhns

Send Flowers
Samuel L. Kuhns Obituary
Samuel L. Kuhns

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship, 2200 Township Rd 606, Dundee, with Pastor Mervin Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the church or on Monday one hour prior to services. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or Aultman Hospice.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -