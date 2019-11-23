|
Samuel L. Kuhns
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship, 2200 Township Rd 606, Dundee, with Pastor Mervin Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the church or on Monday one hour prior to services. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or Aultman Hospice.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019