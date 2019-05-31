Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry Warstler Cemetery
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel M. Hopkins


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Samuel M. Hopkins Obituary
Samuel M. Hopkins

82, Osprey, Fla., passed away May 27, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease; he is now at peace. Sam owned several NDE companies in Ohio and a fabricating company in Houston, Texas. He was a member of the Tabernacle Church in Sarasota, a 50 year member of The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio in Portage Lakes #752 in Akron, Ohio. Sam was a graduate of Ohio State University and a professional engineer in three states.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Hopkins; sons, David Hopkins of Louisville, Ohio and James Russell Hopkins of Charlotte, N.C.; step daughter, Debbie Erlsten of Dellroy, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Hopkins Till of Atlanta, Ga; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Feagle of Winter Haven, Fla., and Sue Hendren of Moravian Falls, N.C. Sam was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at Henry Warstler Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now