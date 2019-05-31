|
Samuel M. Hopkins
82, Osprey, Fla., passed away May 27, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease; he is now at peace. Sam owned several NDE companies in Ohio and a fabricating company in Houston, Texas. He was a member of the Tabernacle Church in Sarasota, a 50 year member of The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio in Portage Lakes #752 in Akron, Ohio. Sam was a graduate of Ohio State University and a professional engineer in three states.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hopkins; sons, David Hopkins of Louisville, Ohio and James Russell Hopkins of Charlotte, N.C.; step daughter, Debbie Erlsten of Dellroy, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Hopkins Till of Atlanta, Ga; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Feagle of Winter Haven, Fla., and Sue Hendren of Moravian Falls, N.C. Sam was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at Henry Warstler Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019