Samuel R. DiMickele
May 16, 1955-Dec. 15, 2019
Sam was a good man who walked a rocky path but was reverent to God. Preceded to the end of his path by his father, Henry (YoYo) DiMickele; and his twin brother, Dan DiMickele.
Survived by his son, Samuel (Renae) DiMickele of Arizona; and grandsons, Trent and Aden; his daughters, Andrea (Dustin) Ehrlich and grandson, Nash; and daughter, Stacey (Ryan) Boumi of California; also survived by his mother, Helen DiMickele; his brothers, Henry (Deb) DiMickele, Richard and Gary DiMickele of Canton and Dean (KC) DiMickele of Arizona; his sisters, Susan (Fred) Dimmerling, May (John B.) Alexander and Lorraine (Bill) Goulden of Canton; and long time friend, Sandy Frosman. Loved by all the nephews, nieces and cousins and their children. Sam liked people and knew many. Striking up a conversation with a stranger was not a problem for Sam. He enjoyed the outdoors and his walks through the neighborhood. A man with a story for every occasion. He had a gift for making people laugh. Sam will be very much missed. He has found final peace with God.
No arrangements to be mad as his family wishes privacy at this time.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019