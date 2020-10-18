Samuel S.
Kolonchuk
96, of Richville, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and was reunited with his wife in Heaven on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Samuel was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and leaves behind much love and happy memories and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A private service will be held for the family at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park.
