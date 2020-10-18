1/
Samuel S. Kolonchuk
Samuel S.

Kolonchuk

96, of Richville, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and was reunited with his wife in Heaven on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Samuel was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and leaves behind much love and happy memories and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A private service will be held for the family at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
