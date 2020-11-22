1/1
Sandra Bell Finch
Sandra Bell Finch

passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father Nov. 15, 2020. Sandy was born March 2nd, 1945 to Gladys and Raymond Bell. Sandy was a 1963 Graduate of Greenford High School. She was a long-time resident of Salem but residing in Canton for the last twelve years.

Sandy was married to Ronald Finch on July 18th, 1964 who has proceeded her in death. Together they had three children, Cathy (Ron) Haskell, Christine (Gary) Burwell and James Finch, who survive along with six grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Austin and Destiny Burwell, and Zachary, Bethany Haskell. Also survived by beloved nephew, Denny Bell and daughter of the heart, Deb Price Walker. She was a member of Canton Friends Church.

A service will be held in the spring. Burial at Damascus Cemetery.

Eye hath not seen

Ears have not heard

Nor hath it been felt in the hearts of men

The things The Lord prepares for those that love Him.

Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
