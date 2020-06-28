SANDRA D. FLOOD
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra D. Flood

"Together Again"

age 69, of Jackson Twp., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1950 in Chicago, IL to the late Orlando and Kaye (Linstead) Lello. She was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School and later the Aultman School of Nursing. Sandra married Thomas C. Flood on July 26, 1974 and they shared nearly 40 years together until his passing in 2013. Sandra worked as a Registered Nurse at Aultman Hospital and Indian River School. She enjoyed gardening, enjoying her grandchildren and socializing with friends.

She is survived by her children: Thomas (Beena) Flood and Kimberly (Joshua) Leeser; Abigail, Jude, Tommy, Jonathan, and Liam; sister Cathie Hopkins; her brothers, Bill and Dennis Lello; as well as a host family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 the family requests social distancing, masks are suggested, but not required. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. Donations in Sandra's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Interment
01:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved