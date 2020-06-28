Sandra D. Flood
"Together Again"
age 69, of Jackson Twp., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1950 in Chicago, IL to the late Orlando and Kaye (Linstead) Lello. She was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School and later the Aultman School of Nursing. Sandra married Thomas C. Flood on July 26, 1974 and they shared nearly 40 years together until his passing in 2013. Sandra worked as a Registered Nurse at Aultman Hospital and Indian River School. She enjoyed gardening, enjoying her grandchildren and socializing with friends.
She is survived by her children: Thomas (Beena) Flood and Kimberly (Joshua) Leeser; Abigail, Jude, Tommy, Jonathan, and Liam; sister Cathie Hopkins; her brothers, Bill and Dennis Lello; as well as a host family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests social distancing, masks are suggested, but not required. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. Donations in Sandra's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.