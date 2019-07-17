|
Sandra E. (Daughdrill) Janik
slipped away home to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 7, 1968 and was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at 27 months old. Normal would be a word she never understood. The disease ravaged her body piece by piece, but she developed a vibrant personality and a contagious smile. Sandy moved with her family to North Canton, Ohio, in 1986 and graduated from Hoover High School in 1987 where she was a member of the famed A Capella Choir. She attended Kent State University where she met the man of her dreams, Chet Janik. They were married May 22, 1999. The love of Sandy's life was Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Sandy and Chet actively served the Lord and helped plant two churches. Sandy was almost always "stylishly late." But when Jesus came to carry her home, she was ready. In October 2018, Chet and Sandy moved to Alabama. Sandy always had a love for children and for several years had a day care in her home.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Chet; and her Mom and Dad, Sylvia Cornutt Coleman and John Coleman. Her loving brothers, Randy Daughdrill and Jeremy Coleman; Chet's Ohio Family, In-Laws, Terry and Linda Janik, Chet's grandfather, Richard Tester, and Sandy's numerous Alabama family members. Preceded in death by Chet's grandmother, Mildred Tester.
A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held Saturday, July 20th., at Cathedral of Life, 2130 31st. Street N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. The service will begin at 1 p.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sandy requested casual attire, no black, no suits and ties, and bright colors if possible. The family requests no flowers or plants. Donations may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation, 3525 Piedmont Road N.E., Atlanta, GA 30305. Sandy would appreciate
random acts of kindness done in her memory.
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019