Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Sandra Elaine Moody


1936 - 2020
Sandra Elaine Moody Obituary
Sandra Elaine Moody

of St. Petersburg passed away Thursday, Jan. 23rd 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio to the late Royal G. Lister and Inez Lister(Peg) on Nov. 25, 1936. Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by her family. She was a long time member of the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority. She served in different capacities as an officer in the many chapters in Ohio, Florida, and North Carolina. She was a current member of the Preceptor Eta Sigma chapter in New Port Richey, Fla. Also, a member of North Bay Community Church of Clearwater, Fla.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Donald Andrew Moody of 50 years; her daughters, Vicky L. Dvorak (Charlotte, N.C.), Lisa I. Everitt (Mark) (Shreve, Ohio) and Elaine S. Crump (Alan) (Salisbury, N.C.) and her sons, Paul G. Ramsey (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Mark R. Moody (St. Petersburg, Fla.). She also has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family will be having a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the local Humane Society and Suncoast Hospice.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020
