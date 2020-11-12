Sandra J. Knowles
age 78, a lifelong resident of Hartville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday November 11, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on August 21, 1942 to the late Leonard "Tat" and Katherine (Allen) Breckenridge. Sandy graduated from Lake High School where she met her husband of 45 years, the late Keith Knowles.
Preceded in death by parents, husband, and brother Frank Breckenridge, Sandy is survived by son Bryan and daughter-in-law Rhonda Knowles; daughter Anita Knowles and daughter-in-law Kelci Gilley; grandchildren Ethan Knowles, Nicoale (Eric) Custer, Chase (Athena Riego) Knowles, Madeline Knowles, Harris Knowles, Kayla Knowles, Michael Knowles, Nora McDougall, Elena Knowles, William Knowles, and Amirah Evans; great-grandchildren Myles Herndon, Parker Campo, Lucy Custer and Hayden Custer; cousin Eric Houck; numerous lifelong friends, her extended Knowles family, her church family and The Monday night knitting crew.
On Friday the family will be outside from 3-4 PM at the Hartville Arnold Funeral Home parking lot to welcome visitors who wish to remain in their cars to pay respects. Traditional calling hours will follow from 4-6 PM. Touch free guest book will be available, but notes and cards are appreciated. Funeral services are Saturday 1 PM at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville with Pastor David A. Lee officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook page, www.facebook.com/arnoldfuneralhomes
. Calling hours are one hour prior to services Saturday (12 noon-1 PM). Final resting place will be Mount Peace Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Rumley United Methodist Church, 41395 Scio New Rumley Rd., Scio, OH 43988.
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364