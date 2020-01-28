Home

Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage St. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage St. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Sandra J. Ley Obituary
Sandra J. Ley

67, of Canal Fulton, passed away January 25, 2020. She was born in Massillon, OH, to the late Harry and Martha Joann Bucher. Sandra retired from Chase Bank after 26 years of service. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids, attending their sporting events, dancing, family trips and relaxing on the beach.

Preceded in death by her first husband, Stephen L. Conrad; parents, Harry and Joann; sister, Jenny Kull and great-niece, Ashley. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Frank; children: Valerie (Mark) Szekely, Michelle (Rodney) Stalnaker, Jessica (David) Zemla, Nikki (Alex) Dumin and Stephen (Jenn) Ley; grandchildren: Jared, Alec, Brandon, Ally, Trevor, Bryce, Scott, Macey, Jace, Banks and Elliott; siblings: Jim Bucher, Lori (Ron) Cooley, Cindy (Steve) Combs, Rick (Jenny) Bucher, Kathy (Bill) Varney; brother-in-law, Chuck Kull; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 10 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage St. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 PM. Interment will be at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church and in her legacy please make a new memory with your family, take a spontaneous trip and live life to the fullest. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit:

www.cliffordshoemaker.com

Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 330-928-2147
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020
